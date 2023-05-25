Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment paid a visit to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the City of Box Elder Wednesday as part of a tour with Senator Mike Rounds to see the progress and hear local concerns about the community impact of the incoming B-21 Stealth Bomber program.

Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, a Minneapolis-born former Air Force pilot and test flight engineer, thanked the community for his warm welcome and touched on the splendor of the Black Hills, exclaiming that the first rainbow trout he ever caught was right here — a memory that never left him.

Sitting next to Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Chaudhary explained they had spent the day talking with the Douglas School District and taking a look at the construction underway for the B-21 bed-down. The visit was a look at what has been done, what needs to be done, and the challenges standing in the way.

“The airbase itself has got to have all of its mission critical equipment here and available when the bomber gets here, and that means the installations have got to be on time and on target as well,” Rounds said. ”That's one of the reasons why I asked Dr. Chaudhary to come out here in the first place, because I want him to see it. I want him to be a part of it and to see the challenges that we've got in keeping this on time and on budget.”

If the U.S. wants the B-21 to perform, Rounds said, then the necessary infrastructure to support incoming airmen has to be in place before they arrive. Those challenges are a microcosm of the region’s challenges: affordable housing, housing supply, and accommodating a growing school district.

”We’ve got more kids coming in and they're going to be coming pretty soon,” Chaudhary said. “So we’ve got to make sure that we work together across the school districts. I had some really great conversations with the school district on the infrastructure side, but also on the funding side, to make sure that we're doing everything we can to address potential funding issues and partnership opportunities going forward.”

The most recent National Defense Authorization Act set aside millions in funding for the B-21 Raider mission, including $335 million for construction projects at Ellsworth, $3.1 billion for the B-21’s development, and $15 million to assist schools projecting a substantial increase following Department of Defense decisions. Rounds, who authored 47 individual pieces of legislation in the NDAA, postulated Ellsworth would be at the top of the list for education funding.

Chaudhary said he was taking the information back to Washington in hopes they can deepen their understanding and build a long-term strategy that works for the community and the Air Force.

When asked where he thinks Ellsworth is in the preparation process, his answer was brief.

”On the leading edge of where the Air Force is going and leading edge of the future,” Chaudhary said. ”We can't say it much more simply than that.”

Rounds reflected on how far Ellsworth has come since facing BRAC — Base Reassignment and Closure — in the early 2000s.

”The Commission said, ‘Look, you've got a great facility here and so forth, but you realize you've got one hell of a hill to climb,’” Rounds said. ”And the only thing I could think of at the time was, ‘In South Dakota, hills don't scare us. We're used to carving mountains, not just a part of it, but the whole thing.’”

At a time when threats are ever-evolving, Chaudhary said programs like the B-21 address the most critical mission of the United States — the nuclear triad and strategic deterrence.

“This is an endeavor in which there are no points for second place. There aren't,” Chaudhary said. “So, the message is that we've got to remain on the leading edge, and our nation continues to entrust this community to partner with the Air Force to ensure we deliver for the nation.”