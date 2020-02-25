Top-ranked Winner girls get past Miller

For one of the rare times this season, the defending state champion and Class A top-ranked Winner girls' basketball team was tested on their home court.

The Warriors had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to stop Miller 54-45 Tuesday night in Winner.

Leading by two at the halftime break (34-32), the Warriors turned to their defense in the fourth quarter after Miller regained the lead at 43-39.

But Winner outscored he Rustlers 15-2 in the final eight minutes to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Warriors got 32 big points from sophomore Bella Swedlund, who hit 13-of-27 from the field. She also grabbed 10 rebounds, had two steals and one block. Morgan Hammerbeck finished with seven points and Kalla Bertram added six points.

Kadye Fernholz led Miller, 14-6, with 22 points and VonnaGail Schlechter chipped in with 15 points.

Winner, 19-0, closes he regular season Thursday by hosting Stanley County.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 61, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 58: The Lady Tigers just held on to stop the Braves Tuesday night in Mobridge.