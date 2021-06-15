TOWHEY: Keystone cancellation an early Christmas gift to environmental activists

“It’s inexplicable why a president who said he wanted more American jobs and wants to emphasize our economic strengths would not have gone ahead with Keystone,” said Ambassador John Bolton, who served as former President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor.

Keystone XL had problems from the start as opposition from activists and lawmakers pressured the U.S. Department of State – then under the leadership of Secretary Hillary Clinton – to deny permits. The State Department, though, eventually said the pipeline posed a limited environmental impact, although the developer did agree to reroute it around an ecologically sensitive area of Nebraska. Through the remainder of the Obama administration, Keystone XL saw more environmental objections, threats to pull permits, legal and legislative threats.

In 2015, the Obama administration rejected the pipeline application. TransCanada, which was the company trying the build Keystone XL, sued in January, arguing former President Barack Obama exceeded his authority with the cancellation. Keystone’s fortunes sharply changed after the election of Trump. But it became a political football again during the 2020 presidential campaign.