Track
Way too many small emergencies going on at the beginning of summer break, so with some effort and more trips on the way I thought I should get this out and apologize the for lateness of this informational report.
The Hot Springs track team finished up with several boys making it to the state meet in Rapid City this past May. We had a decent showing but no placers this year. This does not mean that we didn't have anyone letter. At this time the upper floor of the high school has been waxed preventing me from getting the exact amount of points, but this years track letter winners include our four year participants; Cammie Crosby, Kris Tubbs, and Oliver Juhl. I cannot say enough about these three, always nice to see then at practice working hard and still, hopefully, enjoying the time they spent with their teammates. The next group earn 40 points or better to earn letters; Josh Stanley, Tyler Winscot, two seniors who will be missed as all seniors are. The biggest surprise in earning his letter was Marcus Harkless. Marcus really shined at the region meet going from the last qualifier to a first place finish. Pierce Sword and Keaton Bissonette also earned letters this year as 8th grade runners, just goes to show you that you do not have to be an upper classman to shine in track.
Cross Country
Believe it or not the cross season will be starting soon, August 9th to be exact and for those of you who are early risers, the first practice will at 6:56 a.m. We will meet at Case that morning and begin our quest for the state meet on October 20th in Sioux Falls. Athletes will need to have a physical competed before you can practice. Also, please bring a towel, water bottle, comfortable clothes and shoes.
Warning, if you have not put any time in this summer getting into shape, you had better start now. The cross season is very short and if your expectations and goals are to make a good showing you need to be prepared for the start.
I also want to extend a personal invitation to any and all girls to come out, no one rides the pine in cross. A special shout out to two girls who would be beneficial to our program because of their talent and work ethic—Jewel Brown and karlie DeBoer; we would like to invite both of you the the cross country program.
Because of our early start time, this should prepare you for the following week as in-service starts, we will be starting practice at 6:01 am in hopes of eliminating any heat related injuries that may occur. Once we get past the first week of school, practices will be held after school but again early morning on Friday’s and Saturdays. This is set to avoid as many appointments as possible.
I hope your summer has gone well and really hope to see more of you out for a good program. After all, you get to spend a great deal of quality time with Coach Hayes.