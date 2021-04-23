Tracking progress: South Dakota dairies participate in pilot project to measure sustainability

“It’s not only about what we do, but how we do it.”

That’s the take Jean-Michel Dos Remedios has on a new pilot program Bel Brands is kicking off at three South Dakota dairies.

Three dairies who deliver milk to the Brookings plant that makes Baby Bel snack cheese will start tracking sustainable farming practices used in growing feed for their milk cows.

Dos Remedios is senior purchasing director for Bel USA, based at the company’s Chicago headquarters. He spoke with the Tri-State Neighbor over Zoom about the new pilot program, a partnership with Land O’Lakes that uses the company’s Truterra Insights Engine to track crop system changes.

“We have the same kind of goals,” Dos Remedios said, noting Bel’s mission to produce “sustainable food for all.”

The main goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said. Improving soil health is another.

While it’s one thing to have a sustainability goal and a plan for reducing environmental impact, putting hard numbers to those efforts is another. That’s where the Truterra program will help farmers measure the impact and economics of different stewardship practices such as no till and cover cropping.