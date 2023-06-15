Montana-Dakota Utilities crews remain on site of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Boulevard.

MDU crews discovered the leak Wednesday afternoon during a routine inspection in the area. Crews encountered challenges Wednesday evening and overnight in locating the small leak and MDU officials expect crews to complete repairs to the gas line later Thursday.

MDU officials assure the public there is no danger to the public from the gas leak. No businesses or residences are without service.

Northbound traffic on Jackson Boulevard will remain restricted to one lane. This one lane restriction extends to eastbound traffic on West Main Street for a short distance. The traffic restriction may extend for the next five to seven days for surface restoration and concrete repairs to be completed. Drivers are advised to use caution in the affected area.