Tri-State Museum offers free activity packets for kids

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche has a selection of 59 take-home packets for kids, which were created for Family Fun Days or exhibits. Each packet includes: an information sheet about the topic; a puzzle, quiz, activity or worksheets; two coloring sheets; and a related craft.

"We want to help you provide education and entertainment for house-bound kids during these difficult times,” museum director Kristi Thielen said. “We miss seeing families at our programs and events and look forward to when they can visit us again.”

Most packets are geared toward children in second, third and fourth grades, but they can be enjoyed by older students as well. Younger students may like them as well, with help from a sibling or an adult. The museum will mail packets of your choice to you free of charge. Contact kristi@bellefourche.org or call 605-723-1200.

Topics include dinosaurs, panning for gold, bats, kites, birds, money, volcanoes, sharks, butterflies, dolls, cars, clouds, gadgets and gizmos, constellations, rocks and minerals, jewelry, horses, airplanes, genetics, stained glass, eyes and vision, creepy creatures, owls, several different Thanksgiving and Christmas packets, hearts, communication, caves, detective work, archaeology, candy, Fourth of July, St. Patrick’s Day, light and color, skeletons, magic, dogs, turkeys, masks, trees, fairytales and folktales, haunted houses, back to school, cooking, snow sports, fairy houses, western movies and TV shows, and art.

