You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers & Brews in Lead is closing its doors.
In the late evening hours of Aug. 1, 2016 or the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2016, 25-year-old Todd Little Bull of Kyle was shot dead in a …
Kenneth Giesbrecht took emergency days off of work to enclose the rest of his house after a contractor left him and his wife freezing during winter.
Julie Jensen, a tireless advocate for travel and tourism in Rapid City, died Monday, her family announced.
Rapid City's first Indigenous-led, community-based school opened Tuesday with a grand ceremony at Camp Mni Luzahan, welcoming 35 kindergarten …
A 24-year-old man from Mantorville, Minnesota, who was reported missing Tuesday, was found dead Wednesday in a rugged area at the bottom of a …
Three Rapid City individuals were arrested Monday night in connection with a Box Elder burglary.
A 72-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle crash near Hill City Saturday night.
Phase one work is scheduled to begin near the end of September for the Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements project. The park will be clos…
Al Johnson is a thief and encourages his students to be the same.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.