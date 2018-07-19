STURGIS -- A crash of a mail truck temporarily blocked the westbound lane of Interstate 90 on the westside of Sturgis Thursday morning.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2003 International 4300 U.S. Mail truck, driven westbound by Carey Sogge, 50, of Fairburn veered toward the west median at Exit 30 about 6:20 a.m.
The truck went through a guard fence and collided with a guard rail, and ended up blocking both westbound lanes of the interstate.
Sogge was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured. He was cited for careless driving, according to the Highway Patrol.
An officer from the Sturgis Police Department assisted in routing westbound traffic around the accident scene for about 45 minutes until it was cleared.