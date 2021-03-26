Tuberculosis found in South Dakota cattle herd

Bovine tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed in a South Dakota beef herd for the first time since 2017. State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven says that an infected cow was initially identified in January by meat inspectors during routine inspection at a Minnesota packing plant. Records linked the cow to a Corson County beef herd which had additional animals confirmed as infected by recent laboratory testing.

The State Veterinarian’s office is working closely with the affected herd owner as well as other producers in the area, USDA officials, Standing Rock Sioux Tribal officials, area veterinarians and wildlife officials to evaluate the extent of the disease and mitigate further spread. Necessary precautions are being taken to protect the health of South Dakota’s cattle industry. Dr. Oedekoven stated that bovine TB is not currently a threat to food safety in the United States, thanks to milk pasteurization and comprehensive meat inspection programs.

Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic, slowly progressive respiratory disease of cattle. Infected animals may transmit infection to other animals when in close proximity for prolonged periods.

Cattle rarely exhibit visible signs of illness and testing of cattle herds is necessary to determine if animals are infected. The US has nearly eliminated bovine TB due to a cooperative eradication campaign. South Dakota has officially been recognized as free of the disease since 1982.

