All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball Time

Rapid City Post 22 at Pierre Post 8 (2) 4 p.m.

Rapid City Post 320 at Sturgis Post 33 7 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball Time

Wheat City at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.