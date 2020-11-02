 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Local Schedule

Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball

Douglas at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Region 7A/8A Tournament 

Play-In 

Bennett County at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

Region 2B Tournament

First Round

Potter County at Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament

First Round

Lyman at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Wall at White River;6 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament

First Round

Timber Lake at Harding County;6 p.m.

Newell at Faith;6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News