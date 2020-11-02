Tuesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball
Douglas at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Region 7A/8A Tournament
Play-In
Bennett County at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
Region 2B Tournament
First Round
Potter County at Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.
Region 7B Tournament
First Round
Lyman at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
Wall at White River;6 p.m.
Region 8B Tournament
First Round
Timber Lake at Harding County;6 p.m.
Newell at Faith;6 p.m.
