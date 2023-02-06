All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Marty;3 p.m.
McIntosh at Solen, N.D.;4 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell;4 p.m.
Colome at North Central, Neb.;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newcastle, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Todd Co.;5 p.m.
Little Wound at White River;5 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hill City;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Crow Creek at Chamberlain;6:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at McLaughlin;7 p.m.
Red Cloud at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Douglas at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
McIntosh at Solen, N.D.;4 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Marty;3 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell;4 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Bennett Co.;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Mobridge-Pollock;3:30 p.m.
Colome at North Central, Neb.;4 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newcastle, Wyo.;4 p.m.
Dupree at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Burke at Bon Homme;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Faith;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Philip at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Lakota Tech;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Gregory/Burke, Bennett Co., Stanley Co. Triangular;4:30 p.m.