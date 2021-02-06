Two Barnett Arena records fall in Rodeo Rapid City finale

Nineteen-year-old Jayco Roper served notice of just that in the final performance of Rodeo Rapid City on Saturday night as the Oktaha, Oklahoma cowboy, in his second year of PRCA rodeo, spurred Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Pop a Top to an 89.5-point score to earn a share of first place money with 22-year-old Jess Pope (Waverly, Kansas).

“That was a fun ride. I knew he was going to go out there and stack up, and I just had to do my part and not get thrown overboard,” Roper said. “There was one jump in there I thought he was going to sling me over, but I just had to keep gassing it and it worked out for me.”

Also in the matinee, another up-and-comer, 22-year-old, Cole Reiner (Kaycee, Wyo.), had fashioned an 88-point ride to earn a share of third place with three-time world champion Will Lowe.

“I had seen the horse on social media, and I knew he comes out like that and then blows up, but he was awesome today. This arena really fit him well and he went to the middle and stayed in one spot,” said Reiner, who is coming off his first NFR appearance. “I’m just keeping it real simple right now. I’ve been doing a lot of positive reinforcement and then being at home and having a lot of time to think about things and I’m seeing my mind and body right before every ride right now.”