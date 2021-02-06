Two Barnett Arena records fall in Rodeo Rapid City finale

The final appearance of the annual Sutton Rodeo Rapid City in the Barnett Arena — the event will move to the new facility in 2021 — went out in dramatic fashion as two arena records were established on the final day of competition on Saturday.
And just as one would have drawn it up, in the final event, 18-year-old Kansas bull rider JR Stratford rode New Frontier’s High Expectations to an arena record 93.5-point ride in just his fourth pro rodeo appearance.
“That’s a Kansas bull and I’m from Kansas, so I was pretty tickled to have him showing up here,” Stratford said with a big smile. “He went to the left and that’s the way I like him. I knew his tracks. I’d seen a buddy of mine get on him before so I was really stoked. This is my fourth pro rodeo actually, and I’m trying to make the NFR so I’m sure tickled.”
In the matinee performance of the double dose of rodeo action, Cajon, Cody DeMoss, spurred his way to an arena record 91-point ride on Sutton Rodeo’s Face Book to win the saddle bronc gold buckle. The win continued what has been an excellent start to the 2021 PRCA season for the 40-year-old Louisiana man, who finished 16th in 2020 season one spot out of qualifying for his 14th trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
A few years back, bareback riders were somewhat of a scarce commodity, and rodeo fields sometimes rather lean. No anymore. The crafty veterans are being challenged by an impressive corps of young guys were out in the event as well.
Nineteen-year-old Jayco Roper served notice of just that in the final performance of Rodeo Rapid City on Saturday night as the Oktaha, Oklahoma cowboy, in his second year of PRCA rodeo, spurred Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Pop a Top to an 89.5-point score to earn a share of first place money with 22-year-old Jess Pope (Waverly, Kansas).
“That was a fun ride. I knew he was going to go out there and stack up, and I just had to do my part and not get thrown overboard,” Roper said. “There was one jump in there I thought he was going to sling me over, but I just had to keep gassing it and it worked out for me.”
Also in the matinee, another up-and-comer, 22-year-old, Cole Reiner (Kaycee, Wyo.), had fashioned an 88-point ride to earn a share of third place with three-time world champion Will Lowe.
“I had seen the horse on social media, and I knew he comes out like that and then blows up, but he was awesome today. This arena really fit him well and he went to the middle and stayed in one spot,” said Reiner, who is coming off his first NFR appearance. “I’m just keeping it real simple right now. I’ve been doing a lot of positive reinforcement and then being at home and having a lot of time to think about things and I’m seeing my mind and body right before every ride right now.”
Canadian bronc rider, Kolby Wanchuk, posted an 88.5-point ride and South Dakota legendary all-around cowboy, Jesse Bail (Camp Crook) matched up another legend as well, Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell for an 86.5-point-ride.
Neither of Saturday’s performances resulted an overall lead change in the timed events as the times posted by Jack Kraupie (3.5-seconds) in steer wrestling, Shad Mayfield (8.0) in tie down roping, John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin (4.1) in team roping and Randee Prindle (11.80, an arena record) in barrel racing achieved in the morning slacks earlier in the week withstood all challenges.
Colt Honey (La Junta, Colo.) steer wrestler had the quickest time in the big man’s event tipping his steer in 3.8-seconds to grab a share of third place in the final standings.
Long-time South Dakota all-around cowboys, Joe Wilson (Martin), a multiple Indian National Finals champion, had a solid run as well catching and tipping his steer in 4.0-seconds.
In the barrel racing finale session, Texas cowgirl had the best spin through the cans with a 12.18-second effort in the evening perormance.