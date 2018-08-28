What a shame; only 20 percent of what could be recycled is recycled. How much longer would our landfill last if everyone would use the blue can. It is made so easy.
The South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources must either be incompetent or asleep for the Spyglass gas company to unilaterally withdraw bonds meant to help plug deteriorating gas wells. Sounds like another problem similar to the EB-5 corruption case.
Perhaps we should let Mr. Sutton's record speak for itself. Voting solely on party affiliation is lazy.
Enough with the side dump gravel trucks on Nemo Road. Someone is going to get killed. The road is turning into ripples.
This whole state is so corrupt. it's almost laughable. We hire a Minnesota engineering firm to tell us when the Rapid City landfill is going to be full?
Thanks Lettermen for a class act. Came out dressed in matching black suits and ties then switched to trademark lettermen sweaters. All memorable songs. Other musicians take their fat check and wear torn t-shirts and tattered jeans — boo. Lettermen showed timeless talent for all ages to appreciate.