Who could ever imagine that the Sioux Falls mayor is proposing a $260 million water project, all the while we spend years bemoaning a $120 million civic center expansion?
In regards to the big dreams the city has. Forget the Ferris wheel and get the much needed walking bridge built over Omaha Street before someone gets killed trying to run across it.
I would rather see a few more walk overs at 8th and Main, 8th and St. Joe, 5th and Main and St. Joe like those in downtown Minneapolis that keep pedestrians out of traffic and offer safe walkways between business blocks downtown.
The SNAP ads say they track all purchases so it should be easy to see who is wasting their benefits on junk food. Then they can re-educate those people on the meaning of nutrition for the taxpayers that fund it.
The rally is only a small fraction of your life so why not say hello to the visitors and welcome them to the hills. The parking on main street for bikes is great. Welcome them downtown and let them spend money and enjoy the area.
Time to vote out all incumbent city council members. There are lots of things Rapid city needs and more improvements for tourists are not among them.