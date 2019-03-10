In regards to HB -1191 and CBD oil, Noem states that "is not something I'm in support of"... She doesn't get it. Governor Noem, this isn't about you, you work for the people of South Dakota and represent their interests! You might not be in the pocket of big pharma (I like to believe that people, even politicians, want to do the right thing), but your actions and statements right now reflect that your good intentions are aimed at pharmaceutical companies and not the people that made you Governor. Please, listen to your people! It is your job!
Besides textiles, paper, rope, and packaging materials that hemp can be used for, one of the most beneficial products of this plant to pain sufferers is CBD oil. How can the blind farmers and ranchers that voted for Noem be surprised of her need to shelve hemp production to the delight of big pharma’s wants and campaign donations.
Since so many stores are going to the self check out system, we should get a discount for using the self check out. The store is saving money by not employing so many people and I for one miss the checkout person.
We now have a new record set with a $100 billion dollar trade deficit, another auto manufacturing plant closes in Ohio, small farmers are filing for bankruptcy and loan extensions as the tariffs go on and on. Are you getting tired of winning with this guy?