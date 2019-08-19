Anything you think you save in Sioux Falls shopping for Steinmart, Macys (Stocks worthless), you are spending on gas, food & motel unless you shop online. I will stay home and shop Gordmans, Kohls, TJ Max etc get better savings, not have to deal with the drive or East River attitude and support my City/County with sales tax, not them.
If you must shop with your dog, please put a blanket or something between your dog's heiney and the seat where I'm going to place my baby or purse.
Evil exists, and murders have occurred on a very regular basis for many years and will continue to do so. The man or woman pulling the trigger bears the responsibility, and no politician on the left or the right leads them to it.
The folks at the Black Hills National Forest office should be in line for a "grower of the year" award for their bountiful crop of canada thistle and cockleburs around the Sheridan Lake campgrounds. Shameful.
Donald Trump brags that he has donated all of his presidential salary ($400,000/year) to various government agencies since he took office, but hasn't said a word about the $110 million of taxpayer money that we've paid for his many golf outings at his own resorts.
American does have a gun problem. Even an individual with a mental health problem could not have wreaked such havoc without a gun.