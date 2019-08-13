I was shocked to see the article about Senator Rounds statement concerning the combat readiness of the Air Force’s fleet of B-1 bombers as that kind of information would be invaluable to any foreign power contemplating action against us. As an Air Force veteran I am reminded of a WW-2 saying, “Loose talk sinks ships.”
To the person complaining about getting a ticket for no seatbelt: It's a law for no seatbelt and South Dakota has no helmet law.
Private landowners have to treat noxious weeds but, apparently, the state of S.D. and the U.S. Government do not. Custer State Park is a sea of purple Canadian thistle as is the Black Hills National Forest. When do these government agencies have to step up and follow the rules?
How can you represent the United States and take a knee during the medal ceremony. If you are an athlete, chosen to represent the U.S., then you should stand during the ceremony and take pride in your country or stay home and let someone who does love the U.S. represent us and honor the United States.