For the love of God, I beg of you Thune, Rounds and Noem would you please do something about all of the robo calls that plague us. Everyday starting at 8 a.m. they start on both my cell phone and land line. Enough is enough, we are all sick of it.
To follow up on the comment about RCPD talking on their cell phones while driving, as the police chief I would also remind his officers to yield to bicyclists while crossing at a crosswalk. My wife and myself were completely ignored by an officer as he sped through one downtown while making a right turn.
In most instances when someone is grossly and intentionally negligent they are jailed, fined and terminated from their position. In the case of the airport manager, he gets praised by the mayor.
Off-road vehicles are exactly what it means — off road only. On a recent trip to Deadwood traveling from Pactola, I was amazed the number of unlicensed vehicles operating on the highway. I can’t imagine the frustration of the people who live in that area who pay taxes to license their vehicles to get to work.