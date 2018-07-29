I've got news for you: Trump was duly, legally and constitutionally elected to the office of president of the United States, and no matter how unpatriotic and hateful you may be toward President Trump, he is still your president. Grow up and get over it.
The Celebrity hotel in Deadwood closes and the Rapid City Journal states, "Deadwood, which legalized gaming in 1989, faces competition from an increased number of gaming destinations across the west and nation." And here all along I thought the gaming revenue downturn was the fault of the indoor smoking ban as we were all told.
You can tell a lot about a man's character by how he honors his wedding vows.
Who would have thought that the president was a socialist?
Has anyone realized that when Trump is impeached that Vice President Pence will be our next president? Yikes.