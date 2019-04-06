If you want more usage out of Fitzgerald stadium, why don’t post 22 and post 320 share it? Post 22 is usually playing on the road.
Congratulations to students and faculty at Rapid City Christian High School for their performance of Ben-Hur. The acting was suburb from the leading roles to the women at the cross!
The governor is handling the devastation from the flooding like she did the gun violence when she was in Washington. With prayers.
When your traffic light turns green, delay going, inevitably there will be a car running the red light from the other direction. Save your life at Rapid City intersections!!!
I come from a non hugging family and married into a hugging family 45 years ago. I am still not comfortable with all the hugging.
When you cheat at every other thing in life, it shouldn't come as a surprise that you also have to cheat at golf.
Rapid City could be the new Seattle. A homeless city, build it they will come.
You don’t need more visas to get workers, you need to pay more money and/or better working conditions with benefits. Maybe you could charge your customers more or cut your profit margins.
Outhouses are not allowed but when you remove them they leave pot holes all over town.