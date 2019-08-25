So what's next? Now that we're all unemployed in Greenland, how will we pay for the tariff on pear wine from Genovia or the cost of a war against Grand Fenwick?
Market fluctuation payments to farmers this year will be $15-$150/acre. South Dakotas' average will be $41.89/acre. Thank you Senators Rounds, Thune, and rep. Johnson for keeping South Dakota agriculture in the bottom 28% of these payments.
Lindsey Graham says we should "suck it up" and accept the pain of higher prices caused by Trump's trade war fiasco. That's pretty easy to say for someone who has a guaranteed six digit paycheck, paid health care and a lifetime retirement income.
When will America's farmers realize that they are just collateral damage in Trump's devastating trade war with China? Hopefully they will survive, but the family farm may well be a thing of the past.
Bad economies are caused by low wages!
The current definition of a "successful business": Owner has 1-3 part-time employees that he pays less than normal wages for the daily tasks. These part-time employees receive no paid time off, do not earn any paid vacation and receive no health benefits at all. I would not call this "successful," I would call this "disgraceful."