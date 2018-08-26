Rest in peace, Senator McCain, a true American Hero, a conservative who was not afraid to sacrifice for his country. He always did what he thought was best for his fellow Americans and not his personal gain; he was always willing to compromise. We need more politicians like him.
So the state DENR is also at fault in faulty gas well situation in Harding County! Not answering questions about the mess but pocketing the $800,000 appears to be another check-mark on state government's corruption and business cronyism.
Sutton wants open meetings, emails, and records and Noem does not. What does she want to hide and why?
It is rather amazing that a major political party can nominate Senator John McCain and a few years later have Mr. Trump as their standard bearer, which means their political soul has been sold to a self-centered autocrat, who unlike Senator McCain thinks of only what is best for Trump. Good-bye Senator McCain, you served our country with honor and dignity and at times of great sacrifice.
Local government should follow the lead of the federal and lower taxes to increase revenue. Guess the GOP at the local level just doesn't get it.
Reference the 8-26 Journal article on 49 idled gas wells in Harding County. I strongly suggest Harding County start foreclosure proceedings due to unpaid RE taxes. Let put a bite into this mess and do it NOW.