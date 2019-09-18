When a business closes and leaves an empty building some representative of the land/building should have to maintain it to code and/or provide security. Example is the empty Super 8 on N LaCrosse has now become a landscape of trash & insecurity for neighboring businesses from the drunks hanging out in the shrubbery and the building grounds.

Our president's accusation that Iran was responsible for the attack on a huge Saudi oil storage facility is not convincing (at least to me) because of his history of incessant lying — 12,000 falsehoods and misleading statements and counting. The current situation reminds me of the WMD propaganda that served as a pretense for the Iraq war.

The problem isn't dogs, trees and pee. It is easy access to a firearm when tempers flare, whether the cause is road rage, domestic partner discord or dogs peeing on your property...that is the problem.

