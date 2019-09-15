If you want to live in a Christian nation where "In God We Trust" is posted in every public school, you have to also want to feed the hungry, clothe the poor and heal the sick. You can't have one without the other and be genuine.
So is there some kind of contest to see who can build the most hotels or apartments in Rapid City?
Parents if your teenager is experimenting with vaping you need to explain to them that they are damaging their lungs and possibly risk death. If they are running with a crowd that vapes and challenges each other to huge vape clouds, that is going to cause your child to be a casualty in this latest craze.
it surprises me that people are so small as to complain that a pet pees on a tree. Yet it shouldn’t because a home owner stopped me while i was walking my dog and asked if i had a doggy bag, which I did, and accused me of dog droppings on his lawn, then in the following dispute threatened to pull a weapon out of his pocket, dispute ended I left. True story!!!!
The common thread that I have noticed, when debating Republicans, is that it always, always comes down to one issue. What can I do for myself, always about ones self. Never about the community, never about the needs of anyone but themselves.