I'm so sick of the short sited crybabies complaining about the shutdown only thinking of their own personal situation and ignoring the security of the country! Every day I hear "the people don't deserve this" when they most certainly do for putting people in power that are concerned only with their political party and destroying the opposition.
Call or email the people in Pierre that represent your district and let them know what you think about CBD oil. I did and was pleasantly surprised they got back to me in a timely manner and thanked me for my comments.
News clips show migrants scaling existing steel barriers. 376 migrants crossed the border by tunneling under the wall. Walls don’t work.
I am scared to think what it will take for people to stop running red lights! I drove through Rapid City and at 4 lights, cars were driving through red lights at intersections when the other vehicles already had a light turn green!!!
Fact, the State Department along with the Justice Departments public records show ZERO terrorists have been arrested at the southern border. The drugs are coming through the ports of entry not over any wall or fence. Just like Trump University this is nothing more than a scam.