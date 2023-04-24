Sunday night, as the remaining clouds cleared and darkness fell, spectators across western South Dakota were treated to a dazzling display from the aurora borealis.

A coronal mass ejection — where the sun shoots off plasma in a reaction equivalent to detonating a billion megatons of TNT — occurred Friday. The plasma traveled to earth at nearly two million miles an hour and bombarded the magnetosphere, causing a geomagnetic storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center rated the geomagnetic storm "G4 - severe" on a scale out of five.

The coronal mass ejection that caused Sunday's storm was nearly twice as strong as the one that sparked spectacular auroras in March, according to NOAA. Also known as the northern lights, the aurora has been increasingly active as the sun moves into a period of solar maximum.

“This increased activity from the sun is consistent with the current state and timing of the solar cycle,” said NOAA space scientist Rob Steenburgh in a press release. “Energetic events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections have become more frequent in the past year, and especially in the past month, and we expect activity to continue ramping up to the peak next year.”

On social media, people as far south as Phoenix, Arizona, reported being able to see the aurora.

This is the third severe geomagnetic storm (G4) since Solar Cycle 25 began in 2019. The other storms took place on November 4, 2021 and March 24, 2023.

The colors visible in the sky correspond to the elements and how high they are in the atmosphere; oxygen atoms show red above 120 miles and green between 60 and 120 miles, while nitrogen atoms lower than 120 miles can glow pink or purple.

PHOTOS: Aurora borealis dazzles across western South Dakota skies

The aurora also occurs in the southern hemisphere, where it is known as the aurora australis.

It was a dual show for those in the northern hemisphere thanks to the Lyrid meteor shower, which put out 15-20 meteors per hour. The Lyrid shower appears every April emanating from the constellation Lyra. The meteors are remnants of the comet Thatcher, which was first observed by astronomers in April 1861. Thatcher takes 415 years to orbit the sun, meaning it isn’t expected back until 2278.