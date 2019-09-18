A Union Center rancher, business owner and state senator is among four individuals to be recognized as 2019 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community by the South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences.
Gary Cammack of Union Center, Donna Adrian of White River, Ludwig Hohm of Yale and Ann Vostad of Volga will be honored during a banquet on Sept. 20 at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings.
Established in 1927, the Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community Award Program (formerly known as the Eminent Farmer/Rancher and Homemaker Award Program) recognizes South Dakota citizens for contributions of leadership and service on the local, state and national level.
Each year, SDSU selects four individuals to honor based on confidential nominations. The nominations are reviewed and honorees are recommended by a committee of faculty members, administrators, SDSU Extension personnel and past recipients. The honorees are approved by the deans of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences.
Cammack and his wife, Amy, developed a thriving regional business in the tiny town of Union Center after first establishing a successful cow-calf operation in the rolling hills of Meade County, where three of his great-grandfathers homesteaded
“I had the privilege of knowing all four of my great-grandfathers well,” Cammack said in an SDSU release.
“Getting to know them had a bearing on my values as I grew up. They had a reverence for the land and shared advice and wisdom. I didn’t realize the value of what they shared with me until I was out in the world. Their philosophies and truths made many of our encounters teachable moments,” he said.
In 1973, he and Amy bought what was a small business in Stoneville. They grew the Stoneville Ranch Store from a $3,000-a-year gross business to $250,000 gross a year.
To help grow the business and also acquire the ranch they dreamed of building, Cammack went to work on the Alaska Pipeline in the mid-1970s. The work helped the couple pay debts and get into full-time ranching.
The Cammacks moved their business, now called Cammack Ranch Supply, to Union Center in 1979.
Their sons and wives include Scott and his wife, Jeannie, Ryan and his wife, Kristi, Reed and his wife, Amber, and Chris and his wife, Felicia. They have 10 grandchildren.
The family has a large cow-calf operation that uses the latest genetics and technology in health care. The town business thrives because he tests the products on the ranch before they are sold at the store.
They have planted more than 30,000 trees on the ranch, netting the Cammacks conservation awards including the prestigious Leopold Award, but the biggest payback is in the improvement of the pastures that provide shelter for cattle and local wildlife.
He is passing down the legacy of stewardship to his family and community, believing the future of ag lives in the hands of today’s youth.
“There has never been a better time in the history of the world than now to do business in a rural area. There is a market for goods and services. Rural areas provide real quality of life. The world is accessible whether you are in Union Center or Dallas, Texas. Learn the advantages to level the playing field,” he said.
Union Center has never been better than it is today, Cammack said. Students started classes in a new grade school this fall. The town has also added a community center, a ball field, a church and even established a cemetery. Most recently, they completed a fire hall which houses two trucks.
Additionally, Cammack is a member of numerous agricultural and conservation organizations.