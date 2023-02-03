United Way of the Black Hills ended its extended 2022 fundraising campaign on Jan. 31. The nonprofit organization remains $290,275 short of its goal.

“We didn’t quite make our ambitious goal, but we were remarkably close,” said Kathy Cruse, interim executive director of United Way of the Black Hills. “Taking into account inflation and other factors, I’m extremely grateful to our generous community.”

Rapid City, Sturgis, the Northern Hills and the Southern Hills each set their own fundraising goals. Collectively, those brought United Way of the Black Hills’ total fundraising goal for 2022 to $2.1 million. All of the money is used locally to benefit Black Hills residents.

Overall, United Way of the Black Hills raised 86.35% of its total goal. Rapid City raised 86.16% of its goal and needs $249,128 more. Northern Hills achieved 97.88% of its fundraising and is only $2,963 away from its goal. Sturgis raised 82.84% and needs $16,643 to reach its goal. Southern Hills raised 76.07% of its goal and needs $21,541 more.

“The money raised from our campaign is given out in grants to programs in the Black Hills that are having a positive impact on education, financial stability and health for our community members. Last year, 45 local programs were helped with these funds,” Cruse said.

Inflation and rising prices are leaving everyone economically stretched, causing a “double-whammy” effect for United Way and its local partner organizations and programs. With inflation impacting families across the Black Hills, Cruse said more people are turning to United Way partner organizations for relief at the same time donations to United Way are down.

Although the campaign season has ended, individuals and businesses can continue to donate to United Way of the Black Hills. People can choose to donate online at unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, or they can call the United Way office at 605-343-5872 to make a pledge or request to be billed monthly or quarterly.

Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Black Hills, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, or donations can be made in person at the office.