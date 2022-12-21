United Way extends fundraising deadline to Jan. 30

The United Way of the Black Hills announced Tuesday it is extending its fundraising campaign season until Jan. 30, 2023. Originally, the campaign was set to end on Dec. 31. But as of Dec. 13, UWBH had reached only 63% of its $2.1 million fundraising goal.

Rapid City, Sturgis, the Northern Hills and the Southern Hills each set their own fundraising goal which contributes to the overall $2.1 million goal. All of the money is used locally to benefit Black Hills residents.

“The people of the Black Hills are so generous. By giving everyone an extra month to make their donations, we hope that we are creating more space for people to be intentional about their charitable giving,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills.

“Donations we would typically get by now haven’t come in yet. We’re hoping by giving individuals and companies a little bit of extra time, they can get in their donations like they normally do,” she said.

Inflation and rising prices are leaving everyone economically stretched. Toennies described the demand on the United Way and its local partner organizations as a “double-whammy.” With inflation impacting families across the Black Hills, more people are turning to United Way partner organizations for relief.

“Every organization is in need,” Toennies said. “People are struggling for everyday items and those costs are not only affecting people who would be donors but also are affecting the agencies themselves. They’re seeing increased costs for their supplies and for whatever programs they may be offering, and the clients the agencies services (are affected). It’s hitting everybody. There isn’t any organization that isn’t feeling that pinch.”

“More people are relying on the hand up that our partner organizations are offering,” she said. “But the problem is that charitable giving goes down typically when the economy struggles.”

United Way is able to multiply the financial impact of the donations it receives through grant opportunities and other channels.

“We did the math. For every dollar that the United Way receives, we’re able to put $1.72 back into the community,” Toennies said.

“People can be reassured that when they give to the United Way of the Black Hills, that their gifts are going to local nonprofits in the most efficient way possible,” she said. “In most cases, we’re able to provide more funding to local partners than through direct donations to that same organization.”

“The money raised from our campaign is given out in grants to programs in the Black Hills that are having a positive impact on education, financial stability and health for our community members. Last year, 45 local programs were helped with these funds,” Toennies said.

People can choose to donate online at unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, or they can call the United Way office at 605-343-5872 to make a pledge or request to be billed monthly or quarterly, Toennies said. Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Black Hills office, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701. Donations also can be made by texting 40403.