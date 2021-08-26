UPDATE: Amber Alert has been canceled for three children in South Dakota

UPDATE: An Amber Alert that was issued Thursday evening was canceled minutes later after three children who were reported missing from Rosebud were found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued Thursday after a man reportedly took three children from a carnival in Rosebud on Wednesday.

According to the South Dakota Amber Alert, authorities said Marvin Dubray Sr., 37, took the three kids, identified as Jace Dubray, 6; Altine Dubray, 11; and Marvin Dubray Jr.,12, at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Dubray Sr. is a non-custodial father of the children.

Authorities report another child who was with them managed to get away in the early morning hours Thursday and reported that the father was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and threatening to harm the remaining three children.

They are believed to be traveling around south central South Dakota in the white Dodge Town and Country van with South Dakota plates that partially read WQ 35.