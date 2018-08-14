BOX ELDER | Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at law enforcement and taking hostages at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Box Elder.
Sometime after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Unit responded to a situation in Box Elder.
Pennington County Sheriff's Office posted on social media shortly after asking people to avoid the area of Freude Lane.
At 10:30 a.m., much of the street was blocked off as law enforcement officers patrolled the Pennington County community that lies just east of Rapid City. Police were heard over the scanner announcing that shots had been exchanged with a suspect.
Authorities told the Journal at 12:15 p.m. that the situation had been resolved, and there would be a press conference soon.
No other information was immediately available. Check back soon for updates.