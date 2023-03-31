UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): South Dakota Highway Patrol advises northbound lanes have reopened.

Part of South Dakota Highway 79 is blocked due to winter weather Friday morning.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, northbound lanes are blocked right at East French Creek Road between Hot Springs and Hermosa. Passenger cars are getting around on shoulder, but large vehicles are stopped in the right lane until tows can clear the area.

Highway 79 from Hermosa to Hot Springs is under a no travel advisory this morning.

Winter weather continues to push across South Dakota. For more forecast information, visit the National Weather Service in Rapid City at weather.gov/unr.

