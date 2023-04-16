UPDATE (4/17/23 at 10 a.m.): Winchester has been found alive near Bridgeport, Nebraska, by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for missing and endangered 78-year-old Leland Winchester.

Winchester suffers from dementia and was last seen around the noon hour Sunday. He left his residence on Morse Place in Rapid City to go to the Millstone Restaurant on West Main Street.

Winchester did not return home and neither family nor law enforcement have been able to find him.

Winchester is described as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 10 inches, 165 pounds, blue eyes with gray hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray hoody and possibly a red hat. He was alone driving the pictured red 2015 Ford F150. He has no mobile phone.

Winchester suffers from dementia and may become disoriented.

Agencies involved in the search include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

If the public has any information on Winchester’s whereabouts, please call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.