UPDATE (5/23/23 at 2:15 p.m.): The Meade County Sheriff‘s Office said Richter was taken into custody around noon following a short foot pursuit near Lazelle Street.

Richter has been charged with escape (Class 4 Felony), simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled drug or substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

The Meade County Sheriff‘s Office has arrested an 18-year-old who escaped from custody Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Caleb Richter was first arrested Tuesday morning, and after arriving at the jail with a deputy around 7 a.m., broke free and escaped running south near the Courthouse in handcuffs.

Richter was rearrested Wednesday at noon by Sturgis Police on Lazelle Street after what was described as a "short foot pursuit".

MCSO responded to the report of an injured female walking on Bear Butte Road Tuesday morning, and Richter was arrested as part of the investigation, according to the MCSO.

Richter was charged Wednesday with felony escape, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.