UPDATE (9:15 a.m. Monday, May 15): The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to locate and speak with Jason Broadway this morning. There will be no further updates on this investigation.

UPDATE (9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 14): The Meade County Sheriff’s Office announced they are suspending the search for Jason Broadway. Broadway was not located during the extensive search in the Hereford area. MCSO would like to thank Enning Fire, Hereford Fire, Black Hawk Fire, Black Hawk Search and Rescue, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Civil Air Patrol, Life Flight and the Meade County Community for their assistance.

The investigation will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 347-2681.

UPDATE (6:25 p.m. Sunday, May 14): A ground search is underway for Jason Broadway along Hereford Road about four miles south of Highway 34. Meade County is reaching out to bring in air resources, while local fire departments are aiding in the search.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Jason Broadway.

Broadway was last seen in the area of Hereford Road Saturday night. He left his residence wearing a plaid jacket, jeans, cowboy hat and boots. He did not take his cell phone.

MCSO said they are ”extremely concerned” for Broadway’s welfare. At this time, they are not asking for help physically searching the area; if that changes, an announcement will be made.

Anyone with information on Broadway’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 347-2681 immediately. Sgt. Dave McCarthy is heading the incident command.