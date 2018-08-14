BOX ELDER | Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at law enforcement and taking hostages at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Box Elder.
Captain Tony Harrison said at a 12:30 p.m. press conference that 31-year-old man Justin G. Luttrell was taken safely into custody. Charges are pending.
Harrison, a captain with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and deputy commander of the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team, said the incident started at about 9:30 a.m. when Box Elder police responded to a report of a subject with a firearm.
When Box Elder police found the suspect in a residential area, he fired at police, who returned fire. Harrison said the suspect was able to briefly evade Box Elder police by running into a backyard, where he took two people hostage at gunpoint.
Both escaped unharmed, and the suspect ran off. Harrison said at that time, law enforcement didn't know where the suspect was, but believed him to be in one of four houses in the area of Freude Lane.
At 10:30 a.m., much of the street was blocked off as law enforcement officers patrolled the Pennington County community that lies just east of Rapid City. Police were heard over the scanner announcing that shots had been exchanged with a suspect.
Authorities said at 12:15 p.m. that the situation had been resolved, after a negotiator was able to convince the suspect to surrender without anyone being hurt.