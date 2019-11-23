VERMILLION, S.D. — Austin Simmons passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and South Dakota's defense stepped up in the fourth to upset rival South Dakota State 24-21 on Saturday.
"The players said it best," said USD head coach Bob Nielson. "The defense has taken some shots through the course of the year, but it was great to see defense put a stamp on the win.
"I'm really proud of them. It's a good win. It puts a finishing touch on the year that I think we can build on in the future, and now the next step is to build our program to a point where a win like that isn't an upset."
It is the seventh straight season the Coyotes knocked off a ranked team, having entered the game 0-3 against Top 25 FCS teams this season.
Simmons was 20 for 32 for 252 yards, moving him past Wesley Beschorner for second on the all-time South Dakota list. Adding in 47 yards rushing on the game, he surpassed 1,000 for his career.
"I expected them to come out and make plays in the second half," said Simmons, who accounted for all three Coyote touchdowns. "When they scored, we had to respond. You can't back down, you can't start puckering up, you just got to go out there and hit them right in the mouth again.
Jack Cochrane led the defense with 11 tackles, giving him 105 for the season.
The fifth-ranked Jackrabbits led 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-10 early in the third but couldn’t hold on. Simmons’ 2-yard run put South Dakota (5-7, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference) up 17-14 and followed that up with a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 24-14 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Keaton Heide’s second touchdown pass pulled the Jackrabbits within a field goal early in the fourth quarter but their last three drives ended with a fumble, a fourth-down failure and a fumble on a trick play in the final minute.
South Dakota State (8-4, 5-3) entered the game in a four-way tie for second place behind North Dakota State but only Northern Iowa won its finale. Illinois State and Southern Illinois also lost.
"This is my fourth game I've played them," said USD senior defensive end Darin Greenfield. "Like I said at the beginning of the week, every loss just kind of added up on top of each other. I could tell when we started practice that the seniors were really leading the charge with the effort and the charisma and the practice, and all week we could just tell that this was the year that we did it.
"I'm done playing football here, but I'm the happiest I've ever been right now. It's a weird feeling, but it's amazing."