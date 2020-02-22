USD women beat SDSU for Summit title

BROOKINGS — Chloe Lamb scored 22 points, Madison McKeever added 19 and the two combined for 19 fourth-quarter points to help No. 20 South Dakota fend off South Dakota State 77-67 and claim the outright Summit League championship Saturday.
The Coyotes (26-2, 15-0) won their 15th straight game, all in conference play, but received a sterner test from the second-place Jackrabbits (20-9, 12-3) than in the 83-48 romp on Jan. 19.
Leading by seven entering the final quarter, the Coyotes quickly expanded their margin to double figures and it remained that way until an 11-3 run got the Jackrabbits within seven with 2½ minutes to play. It was a six-point game with 45 seconds left but South Dakota made six straight free throws — four by McKeever — to ensure the win.
Lamb, who scored 13 points in the first half, made four 3-pointers. Ciara Duffy added 17 points and eight assists and Taylor Frederick 10 points. South Dakota shot 58%, 70% in the second half.
“Today was a great game that was physical, competitive and really showcased a high level of basketball,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was a game where there were a ton of adjustments made throughout the game and our young ladies did a great job of playing together and with a ton of resiliency.
“We will enjoy this moment, but also realize that our work is not done yet. We will get back to work next week and cannot wait to honor our seniors on Saturday afternoon in front of our fans in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.”
Tagyn Larson scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Tori Nelson added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 11 for South Dakota State.
"Congratulations to them. They (South Dakota) played well," SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. "They made shots and that second half, they made every shot they needed to make. I thought we played certainly hard enough and at times, well enough. Just a little bit loose on offense and defense. There's just a few possessions here and there I wish we could go back and have different, but they just played really solid throughout. They played like a very experienced team out there."
South Dakota goes for a perfect conference season next Saturday when it plays host to North Dakota.