USD women complete perfect Summit League season

VERMILLION — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, Taylor Frederick added 15 and No. 20 South Dakota rolled to its second undefeated Summit League season and school-record 27th win with a 76-47 win over North Dakota on Saturday.
Reserves Monica Arens and Hannah Sjerven added 11 points apiece for the Coyotes (27-2, 16-0), who posted the only other perfect season in conference history in 2017-18. South Dakota won 26 regular-season games in 2007-08 and last year.
Jaclyn Jarnot scored eight points for North Dakota (15-14, 6-10), which shot 29% and had 23 turnovers.
South Dakota, only leading by five at halftime, took over by outscoring North Dakota 28-8 in the third quarter. The Coyotes were 11 of 16, making both of their 3-pointers while the Fighting Hawks were 3 of 17, missing all four of their shots from distance.
Arens had all 11 of her points in the third. Duffy finished with seven rebounds and five assists. The Coyotes average margin of victory in league games was 32 points.
Men
USD tops N. Dakota 77-67 behind balanced scoring
VERMILLION — Tyler Peterson had 17 points to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated North Dakota 77-67 on Saturday.
Triston Simpson added 15 points for the Coyotes (20-11, 10-6 Summit League). Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude scored 14 each and Cody Kelley had 10. Umude also had six rebounds.
Tied 39-39 at the break, North Dakota scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. The Coyotes made 19 of 26 free throws while North Dakota was 5-for-10.
Marlon Stewart had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (13-17, 7-9) before fouling out. Filip Rebraca added 17 points and 12 rebounds. De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 15 points and eight rebounds.
The teams meet again in the Summit League quarterfinal for the third and sixth seeds on March 8.