USPS is needed now more than ever

Coincidentally, competitors like UPS and FedEx have lobbied for many of these regulatory changes. The Postal Service has resisted because it rightly believes that raising prices above market levels will make its package delivery service less competitive and further steer customers to their competitors. And these competitors can charge as much as 10 – 25 times the price of the USPS to deliver the same parcels.

In the midst of an unprecedented economic downturn and elevated unemployment, now more than ever, we consumers rely on USPS package delivery services for everything from life-saving medicines to do-it-yourself repair kits. Now more than ever, we can ill-afford higher shipping-and-handling fees.

And without prompt congressional action, consumers may soon be surprised to discover that UPS, FedEx, and Amazon do not serve non-metropolitan areas nearly as cost-effectively as their advertising might have you believe. We may be surprised that grandma’s heart medicine will cost $24 to ship instead of the $4 it costs today. You see the Postal Service has efficiencies over its competitors for package delivery because it can add parcels to the daily mail rather than paying for each and every trip down each and every road – especially in the heartland. We may be stunned at what it really costs to send a “get well” package when the mailman isn’t there to deliver it.