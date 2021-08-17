 Skip to main content
Van Valkenburg-Gernert named to Mines communications coordinator
COLLEGE

The South Dakota School of Mines athletics department has announced the addition of Josh Van Valkenburg-Gernert as its new Athletic Communications Coordinator.

 "I am extremely excited to have Josh join the Hardrocker family and take the helm of the South Dakota Mines athletic communication office. I am anxious to see what new and innovative things he will bring with his vast experience and background in the profession" said Associate Athletic Director Brad Blume.

Van Valkenburg-Gernert was most recently the Coordinator of Sports Information at Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota.

 At Minot State, Van Valkenburg-Gernert was responsible for all aspects of athletic communications including, but not limited to press releases, website content, statistics, social media management, and the live streaming of athletic events. While at Minot State, Van Valkenburg-Gernert oversaw a department that grew the Beaver Athletics twitter following by 8% in six months. Before heading to North Dakota, Van Valkenburg-Gernert was the Sports Information Director at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. Van Valkenburg-Gernert was responsible for Dodge City's sports media guides, press releases, live stats, photography, website content, and all other duties related to sports information. Prior to Dodge City, Van Valkenburg-Gernert was an assistant athletic director for Iowa Lakes Community College where he assisted in gameday operations, sports information, website development, and other administrative duties.

"I am ecstatic to be a part of the South Dakota School of Mines athletic department," said Van Valkenburg-Gernert. "The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is one of the premier conferences at the NCAA Division II level, and it has been my goal to stay at that level. I am very thankful to everyone at Minot State University, Dodge City Community College and Iowa Lakes Community College. Without them, I would not be in this position. I am also thankful to Brad Blume for the opportunity to join the Hardrocker family."

Van Valkenburg-Gernert received his undergraduate degree at Bemidji State in Sports Management and is his master's in Business Administration at Upper Iowa University.

Josh V. Headshot

Van Valkenburg-Gernert
