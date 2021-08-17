Van Valkenburg-Gernert named to Mines communications coordinator

"I am ecstatic to be a part of the South Dakota School of Mines athletic department," said Van Valkenburg-Gernert. "The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is one of the premier conferences at the NCAA Division II level, and it has been my goal to stay at that level. I am very thankful to everyone at Minot State University, Dodge City Community College and Iowa Lakes Community College. Without them, I would not be in this position. I am also thankful to Brad Blume for the opportunity to join the Hardrocker family."