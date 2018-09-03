Despite 18 years of work recording and cataloging the experiences of America’s veteran population, Karen Lloyd says that Native Americans who served in the military remain underrepresented in the Veterans History Project.
That “gap” prompted Lloyd, who directs the project at the Library of Congress, to travel from Washington, D.C. to Montana recently to speak directly with tribal members attending the Crow Fair’s 100th celebration in Crow Agency, Montana.
“They were the only group that welcomed back their Vietnam vets in the proper way,” Lloyd said, standing at a table as a thin crowd trickled past the vendor booths ringing the fairgrounds’ dance arbor on Thursday. “Native Americans have a process and a ceremony to help their veterans transition and bring them back.”
Established in 2000, the project encourages volunteers, students and organizations to help preserve personal accounts of veterans’ lives for future generations. Lloyd said the project’s roughly 20 employees don’t typically conduct the recorded interviews with veterans, instead helping get tools into the hands of others to “interview the veteran in your life.”
“You don’t just go somewhere and say, ‘I want to get your story,'” she said. “What we’re trying to do is lower the barriers of participation while maintaining the quality” of the collections.
To date, the project has collected interviews and other materials — from photographs and letters home to military documents, diaries and drawings or poems created while deployed overseas — from more than 108,000 U.S. military veterans.
Yet only about 330 of those are stories from Montana veterans, Lloyd said. And relatively few collections detail accounts from Native Americans, despite their having the highest rate of military enlistment in the country.
The project’s curators require that oral history recordings be submitted without any editing, to assure the veteran that their words won’t be altered in the process.
Many of the oral history experiences provided by veterans detail their time deployed overseas, but Veterans History Project Liaison Specialist Lisa Taylor said they also aim to more broadly flesh out the lives of veterans profiled for the collections.
“Anything that helps tell the veteran’s story from the first-person perspective, we want the complete arc of their life,” Taylor said. “Not all of them were combat veterans, but they all have a story.”
She noted that the collections are used in a variety of contexts, and the project’s work has been cited in more than 600 books, dissertations and other scholarly works. The project has also been increasingly incorporated into classroom curriculum, from art classes in which students interview and sketch portraits of veterans to drama teachers encouraging students to develop their interviews into skits or short plays.
With a renewed focus on reaching out to Native American veterans, Lloyd said she hopes their experiences can be used in partnership with the Museum of the American Indian’s plans for a National Native American Veterans Memorial. A design concept for the memorial was chosen earlier this summer, with plans to open the completed structure in 2020.
“That monument is not as meaningful without the voices that go with it,” Lloyd said.
After working the crowd during Crow Fair’s 90-degree opening day, only about 10 people had expressed interest in the project, but Lloyd said this type of outreach is critical for the project. This was her first such visit to Montana, at the request of Republican Sen. Steve Daines’ office.
“What we’re really expecting is an opportunity to let them know what we do,” she said. “I don’t know if any person we’ve met here had heard of the veterans history project before this.”