STURGIS | Terry Batchelder wiped away tears as she received a folded American flag, given on behalf of her father, U.S. Army Corp. Melvin Eugene Stickler, one of seven deceased veterans who received delayed military honors on a sunny Monday morning at Black Hills National Cemetery.
The cemetery hosts a ceremony quarterly to honor those veterans, including Stickler, a Korean War veteran of Colorado who died in May, and had been buried or interred in what are called direct, or unaccompanied, burials without family members present at the time.
On Monday, The Retired Enlisted Association Club No. 29 of Rapid City provided a three-shot rifle volley salute and the playing of Taps for the veterans, whose remains came from as far away as California and Colorado as well as South Dakota and Wyoming.
TREA members Marvin Hale played Taps and Paul Ott presented the flag to Batchelder.
Names, branch of service and state of residence for other veterans were read by family representatives.
According to Veterans Affairs regulations, veterans may choose to be buried or interred at any of the 138 VA National Cemeteries around the nation.
The next unaccompanied veterans honors ceremony will be in January at the cemetery east of Sturgis.