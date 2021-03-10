Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance Wednesday by terminating the contract of left tackle Riley Reiff with one year left on it, weakening an offensive line that was already in need of some upgrades.

Though Reiff plays a critical position and 2020 was by most measures the best of his four seasons with the Vikings, cutting him will trim $11.75 million off the team's cap charges. They'll carry $3.2 million in dead money.

The decision not only brought the Vikings under the salary cap — set by the NFL at $182.5 million before each team's prior year carryover adjustments — but gave them the necessary room to add a significant player or two when free agency begins next week. After releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph, kicker Dan Bailey and now Reiff, the Vikings currently have more than $8 million to work with, according to real-time salary data tracked by the Over The Cap website.

Last year, the Vikings persuaded Reiff to take a $5 million pay cut — he wound up earning back $2 million in incentives — so they could afford defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville. Ngakoue lasted six games and was eventually dealt to Baltimore.