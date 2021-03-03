Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to send them Carson Wentz. In those cases at least, the dead money that lands on a team's cap from remaining bonus prorations for departing players did not ultimately prove to be prohibitive for such high-profile swaps.

If the Vikings actually were to be open to moving on from Cousins, who first signed with them in 2018, the public statements Wednesday by Spielman would be the natural stance to take in the game of poker that's usually required with such negotiations.

Spielman, of course, said a year ago that there was no reason to "anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking" before trading him to the Buffalo Bills roughly three weeks later. In 2013, Spielman said he had "no intent to trade Percy Harvin" about a month before dealing him to the Seattle Seahawks.

What's most certain about the rest of the offseason for the Vikings is more proven players being let go to create space under the salary cap that tightened for 2021 after lost league-wide revenues during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, the longest-tenured player on the roster and the fifth-leading receiver in team history, was the first to go.

"We're going to have to be very creative this year," Spielman said. "We're going to have to make a lot of tough business decisions."

