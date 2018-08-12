Fire crews are continuing to work to extinguish the Vineyard Fire. The blaze was sparked mid-afternoon Saturday on the north side of Highway 18 about a mile east of Hot Springs.
Over the course of the evening and Sunday, the fire crept north west into the hills towards Hot Springs. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no property damage has been reported.
Joe Johndreau of the National Forest Service is the acting public information officer for the Vineyard Fire. He said the Vineyard Fire is presenting unique challenges, "We are dealing with extreme terrain, really rough topography, some of it is virtually inaccessible.
According to Johndreau, a structure protection group is in place along the west flank of the fire to protect the edge of Hot Springs. Bulldozer lines were put in north of the fire to try to prevent further spreading. Hand crews are working the south end of the fire. Access to the east side of the fire is still being evaluated.
Heavy airtankers along with single engine airtankers and helicopters have been brought in to suppress the fire during the day, but will be inactive at night. Firefighters will have defensive positions around structures as the fire cools down overnight.
Several areas in and around Hot Springs were evacuated or put on notice, including: Valley View Drive, Eagle Court, Eagle Valley Subdivision Galveston Roads and 3rd through 6th Streets from Jensen Highway to the Veterans Affairs Campus.
In an emergency public meeting Sunday evening, Ray Bubb of South Dakota Wildland Fire announced all evacuated residents could return to their homes for the night with the understanding they should be prepared to leave if necessary. The announcement was met with applause from the audience members in the Mueller Center auditorium.
Sunday's weather didn't help the situation with highs in the mid-90s, low humidity and southern winds blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Firefighters expected the fire to calm down overnight Sunday.
The most recent size estimate of the fire is 250 acres. Containment estimates are currently 5% to 7%.
Given current conditions, firefighters are prepared to combat the blaze for several days. Frank Maynard of Fall River County Emergency Management described the fire as erratic.
Firefighters are began staging at the Allen Ranch, across the highway from were the fire started, however the staging area was moved to Butler Park on Monday upon the arrival of a Type Two Incident Management team out of Colorado.
Evacuees can go to the Mueller Civic Center on S. 6th Street if or when evacuations are reenforced. The American Red Cross is coordinating a shelter at that location.
The Mueller Center was open for overnight evacuees Saturday Evening, but saw none.
Richard Smith of the Red Cross said the Mueller Center is currently equipped to house 200 evacuees and is potentially in it for the long haul, saying "We will stay here as long as the community needs."
Smith encourages donors of provisions to check in with the Red Cross at the Mueller Center or Hot Springs Fire Department prior to donating to make sure the right supplies are getting to the right people.
"The community outpouring has been so great," said Smith.
Also at the information meeting Sunday evening, Hot Springs Mayor, George Kotti stressed the crews didn't need any "looky-Lous" getting in the way of the firefighters or putting themselves in harms way.
This sentiment was echoed by Maynard and Bubb. All three stressed to avoid Highway 18 east of Hot Springs, also known as Fall River Road.
It was also encouraged that residents watch the Fall River County Sheriff's Department's or Hot Springs Police Department's Facebook pages as they will continue to provide up to date information.
Michelle Brock of Battle Mountain Humane Society announced at the public meeting Sunday that her animal shelter was full but residents could contact the Rapid City Humane Society to house pets if needed. She added that several local residents were willing to take in animals and encouraged citizens to check Battle Mountain Humane Society's Facebook page to coordinate with other residents.