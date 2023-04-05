The City of Rapid City announced this week that City View Trolley has been purchased by Visit Rapid City.

The agreement was finalized at Monday's City Council meeting.

“City View Trolley has been an important part of the visitor experience in Rapid City for many years,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the City of Rapid City. “With the Council’s actions, Visit Rapid City is able to move forward with the trolley operation. We are confident they will be able to positively expand upon the trolley service and continue to ensure these trolleys are part of Rapid’s landscape for years to come.”

Moving forward, Visit Rapid City will manage City View Trolley, which will provide transportation and activities for locals and visitors alike.

“We’re in the business of tourism and acquiring the trolleys is a strategic way to keep visitors in Rapid City,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City. “This is a natural fit for our organization and it will allow us to introduce visitors to the many facets of Rapid, while ensuring they have a front-row view to the incredible activities and amenities we have to offer.”

Visit Rapid City plans to have the trolleys in operation from Memorial Day through Labor Day and will offer a set schedule.

The next steps will be to refresh the tour route and name the trolleys, with each serving as a storyteller for Rapid City.

“There are exciting things in the works for the trolleys and Rapid City,” added Kaufman. “We are honored to be the stewards of these important pieces of history and look forward to sharing more with our community as plans evolve.”

For more information on the trolleys, the naming contest and special events, visit VisitRapidCity.com/things-to-do/attractions/city-view-trolley.