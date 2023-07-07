Guests to the area get the chance to experience the Black Hills and even the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on two wheels through the Rapid City Regional Airport.

The airport partnered with EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental company for the second year.

The Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said they are thrilled to have EagleRider motorcycle rentals back to the terminal.

"Riding motorcycles is an essential experience for many in the Black Hills, and we've noticed a growing number of travelers interested in renting bikes to explore nearby attractions like Mt. Rushmore and Sturgis," he said. "This new amenity will provide convenient options for our guests and align with our vision of delivering world-class transportation services."

A variety of touring, adventure and street motorcycles will be available to rent in July and August will be available from inside the airport terminal.

Only four airports in the county offer this option. Reservation can be made at RapAirport.com/Motorcycle.